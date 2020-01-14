Helen McCombs Darragh, 104, passed away at her home on January 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Darragh. Born in Greenwood County on August 27, 1915, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Ada Hinton McCombs.
She was a homemaker for her family and a member of Tranquil Methodist Church.
Surviving are her two sons, Thomas Ray Darragh (Susan) and Terry McCombs Darragh (Joy), and her two daughters Jane Darragh McBride (Bobby) and Linda Darragh Sifford (the late Larry), along with her 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Larry Sifford, daughter-in-law, Margaret Edwards Darragh, three brothers and a sister.
A Memorial and Burial Service will be held at Tranquil United Methodist Church on January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m., with The Rev. Dr. Shawn Armstrong officiating. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tranquil United Methodist Church, 1702 McCormick Hwy, Greenwood, SC 29646.
