Helen Matson
Helen Bennet Matson, 103, resident of Wesley Commons, widow of Howard Watson, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Troupsburg, NY, she was the daughter late Hiram and Ella Lewis Bennett. She was a schoolteacher at Troupsburg Central in New York for over 40 years and was a member of the New York State Teacher’s Association. After retiring to Greenwood, she worked in the library at Wesley Commons. Helen was an excellent gardener, enjoyed working puzzles, wrote poetry, and took up painting later in life. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star and Troupsburg United Methodist Church in New York.
Surviving are her daughter, Judy Knepley (Steve) of Ninety Six; honorary daughter, Lori Dempsey of Troupsburg, NY; two grandchildren; six great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
Helen was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Asbury Hall at Wesley Commons, with the Rev. Kathy Hudson officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.