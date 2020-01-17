Helen Fryer
Helen Marie Ewton Fryer, 67, of 1705 C Westbrook Drive, wife of Dr. Carl L. Fryer, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Carla Fryer.
Born in Dunlap, TN, she was a daughter of the late Roy Thomas and Virginia Jo Griffith Ewton. Helen was the secretary of her husband’s chiropractic office, Fryer Clinic, and was of the Church of God faith.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Carla Fryer, Stacie Goldman (Neal), and Eric Fryer (Kayla), all of Greenwood; sisters, Gail Flynn (John), Joyce Higgins (Earl), both of Murfreesboro, TN, and Judy Layne (Brian) of Dunlap, TN, brother, Roy Joe Ewton (Daphne) of McDonald, TN, grandchildren, Kaleigh Fryer, Autumn Goldman, Eli Goldman, Jordyn Fryer and Bentley Fryer.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Curtis Silcox officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Helen Fryer Account c/o Harley Funeral Home, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Carla Fryer, 604 Brooklane Drive, Greenwood.
