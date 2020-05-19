SALUDA — Heidi Abderhalden Frazier, 88, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Zurich, Switzerland and a daughter of the late Karl Abderhalden and Margereta Sigg Abderhalden, she was the wife of the late Ray Everette Frazier. Before marrying her husband, she participated in competitive downhill skiing, was an opera singer, and was a translator for the Swiss Embassy, having been fluent in 5 languages.
Surviving are a sister, Gertrude A. Detwiler of Sursee, Switzerland, a cousin, Elsa Kent of Mirmar, Florida, a brother-in-law, Carl Frazier of Bishopville, several nieces and nephews and two loving companions dachshund Sadie and Jenny.
Mrs. Frazier was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Marvin Frazier, Merritt Frazier and Jacob Frazier and two sisters-in-law, Marie F. Wofford and Lessie F. Riddle.
The family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers, Terry Riddle, Nancy Herlong and Jackie Dorn for their compassionate care during Heidi's illness.
A private service will be held for the immediate family.
Memorials may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Ashland Park Lane, Columbia, SC 29210.
