Hazel Martin
GREENWOOD — Hazel Buchanan Martin, 88, resident of Devon Park, widow of Morgan Martin, passed away, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. Francis Downtown.
Born March 15, 1932 in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Dallas and Fannie Dow Buchanan. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Greenwood College of Commerce. Mrs. Martin retired from Self Memorial Hospital as Administrative Secretary to the CEO after many years of service.
She was a member of South Main Street Baptist Church, she was also a member of the Couples Adult #5 Sunday School Class, the Red Hat Club and the Rook Club.
Surviving are sons, Mike Martin and wife Ellen of Greenwood, Foster McKinney, II and wife Teri of Columbia, Rodney McKinney and wife Venessa of Hodges, Steven McKinney and wife Brenda of Aiken and Ralph Martin and wife Brenda of Greenwood; daughter, Sherrian Hooks and husband Chris of Murrells Inlet; fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Martin was twice married, first to the late W. Foster McKinney.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Buchanan.
Funeral services will be conducted 2PM Tuesday from South Main Street Baptist Church with Dr. Toby Frost officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at their respective homes and will receives friends from 6-7:30 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tyler McKinney, Shawn McKinney, Patrick McKinney, Russell Martin, Shane Martin, Jeffrey Martin, Chevis Bailey, Jamie Bryson and Sam McKinney.
Honorary escort will be members of the Couples Adult #5 Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Main Street Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to the Food Bank, PO Box 604, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the McKinney and Martin family.