Hattie P. Weaver, 75, of 1548 Parkway Drive, Apt. F-3, departed this walk of life on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Edgefield, she was the daughter of the late Joe Padgett and the late Sadie Ryans Padgett She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by three brothers and eleven sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Jeffrey Weaver Sr. of Candler, NC, and Emmanuel Wallace of Hodges, SC; one daughter, Jennifer Weaver Dotson of Greenwood, SC; five sisters, Janie Sullivan of Greenwood, SC, Gussie Mayes and Essie Barnes, both of Edgefield, SC, Josephine (Johnny) Gallmon of Bowie, MD, and Ruth Johnson of New Jersey; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one god-grandson and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.