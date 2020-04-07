Harry Norman
Harry Norman, 66, of 207 Coleman Street, passed away on Sunday, April 6, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he is the son of Ruby Barnes and the late Robert L. Norman Sr. He is preceded in death by Eric Norman, Greg Norman, and Patricia Thompson.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother of the home; one daughter, Kalisha (James) Morton; five brothers, Robert L. Norman Jr. , Larry Norman, Richard Norman, Lloyd Norman and McGloster (Gwen) Barnes, all of Greenwood; three sisters, Flora (Michael) Burton, Janice Norman and Anita Davis, all of Greenwood; a loving friend Minnie Pearl Davis of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.