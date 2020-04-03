MIAMI, FL. — Harry Norman Brown, 68, passed after a lengthy illness on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He resided in Miami, FL. Harry will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Virginia and his children, Gregory Oliver and Pamela Crews; his mother, Evangelist Lillian Oglesby Washington; his sisters, Shirley Ann Cunningham, Rev. L. Ojetta Brown; two uncles and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Funeral services in memory of Harry will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 740 NW 58th St, Miami, FL 33127, with Rev. Gaston E. Smith, Jr officiating. Internet viewing of the service can be seen live on their Facebook page, The Ship Miami.