Harry Eugene Ebert, 85, of Greenwood, beloved husband of Sheila McCann Ebert, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Mansfield, NY, he was a son of the late Charles Ebert and Estelle Toennies Ebert. Harry attended Alfred University and retired from Dresser-Rand after 43 years as a materials specialist. He was a talented photographer that owned Ebert Photography and enjoyed gardening. Harry was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Olean, NY.
He was preceded in death by eleven siblings.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 59 years of the home are his children, Kristen Ebert-Wagner (Mark Simons) of Silver Spring, MD, Joseph Ebert (Heather) of Wellington, FL, and Carla Strong (Jim) of Greenwood; a sister, Beatrice Martinez, Alexandria, VA; a brother, Alfred Ebert of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Stephen Wagner, Joseph Wagner, both of Pittsburgh, PA; Grace Wagner of New York, NY, Erica Quattrone (Nick) of Hinsdale, NY, Pete Ebert (Christa) of Olean, NY, Karl Ebert of Lawrenceburg, KY, Hannah Ebert of Savannah, GA, Leah Ebert, Josh Ebert, both of Wellington, FL, Emma Strong, James Strong and Madeleine Strong, all of Greenwood; three great grandchildren, Vincent Quattrone, Calvin Quattrone and Gracie Quattrone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.