Harper B. Daniel

HODGES — Harper Burpee "Dan" Daniel, 92, resident of Daniel Road, husband of Nancy C. Daniel, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home.
Born February 10, 1928, in Greenwood County, he was a son of the late M. Duke and Sadie Mabrey Daniel. A 1946 graduate of Greenwood High School, he was also a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Dan was retired from the SC Department of Transportation after 40 years of service.
He was a member of Providence Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon and church treasurer, and he was also a member of the Bascomb Masonic Lodge, #363, A.F.M.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 64 years are his children, Beverly D. Lowery, David (Carrie) Daniel and Dianne (Brent) Calvert, all of Hodges; seven grandchildren, Tara (Mitchell) Floyd and Cynthia Lowery, all of Hodges, Chelsea (Hunter) Price of Saluda, Courtney (Cody) Smith of Hodges, Kristen Daniel of West Columbia, Morgan Calvert of Greenwood and Brett Calvert of Hodges; three great-grandchildren and one due in November, along with beloved caregivers, Gail Keller, Dot Spencer and Annette Culbreath. He was predeceased by a sister, Maree Jones and a brother, Alvin Roddy.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Lamar Babb and Rev. Rick Hendricks officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Mr. Daniel's Tribute Page at www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of David and Carrie Daniel, 5407 Hwy. 178 N. in Hodges.
Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, P.O. Box 6, Hodges, SC 29653, or to Hospice of South Carolina, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of South Carolina for their care and compassion.
