ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Hannah B. Aiken, born in Abbeville on January 31, 1925, the daughter of the late Rev. William T. and Hannah Morton Burton, departed this life on July 30, 2020. She was the widow of Thomas Aiken, Jr. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, serving in the Missionary Society, usher Ministry and senior Choir. She was also a member of the Queen of Abbeville Order of the Eastern Star and was a home maker.
Surviving are sons William (Linda) Atkinson, Jr.. David B, Atkinson; grandchild Deirdre Buckley, Dr. Robin Atkinson, Lashaun Singletary, Lavell and Royal Aiken; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion A.M.E.. church cemetery Hodges, SC. Public viewing will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from noon-7 p.m. The family is at their respective locations.
Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.