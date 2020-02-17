Mr. H.P. Moody, of 702 Sidney Drive, husband of Mrs. Elizabeth Harris Moody, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Beaumont, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Hamp Moody and the late Effie Bolton Moody. He was formerly employed with the US Postal Office, was a member of Little Mill Baptist Church and served in the US Army during World War II.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of the home; two sons, Keith Moody and Victor Moody; one daughter, Angel Denise; one sister, Learlean Williams; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Little Mill Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Gregory Allen. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com . Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.