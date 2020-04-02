Gwendolyn Starks
Gwendolyn Starks, 90, of 122 South Ames Street Apt. B, widow of Johnny Starks, departed this walk of life on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Clarence H. Fisher and the late Ethel Little. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church and Woman Aide Society Lodge #69. She is preceded in death by two sisters, Delosis Fisher Moss and Mary Fisher Yeldell.
She leaves to cherish her memories one son, James (Vickey) Edward Starks of Greenwood; one daughter, Rosa Starks Nelson of Greenwood; one step-son, John Starks Jr. of Philadelphia; one step-daughter, Johnnie Mae Wideman Bowie of Greenwood; one brother, Clarence Fisher of Philadelphia; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.