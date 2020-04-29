Gregory "Greg" Smith, 67, of Greenwood, passed away April 21, 2020. Born in Kentucky, he was the son of Thomas Allen Smith and the late Iris Jeanette Evans Smith. Survivors include a brother, Randall Smith, and a sister, Paula Smith, his children: Amanda Rae Weeks, Emily Eden Moseley, four grandchildren; Dylan Slay, Ciara Slay, Cam Moseley, and Bells Moseley, and two nephews; Evan Smith and Kevin Smith.
Greg's hobbies included building, fixing things and wood carving. He was of the Baptist faith.