Gray Allen Detwiler
Gray Allen Detwiler, 26, of 207 Creek Road East, Greenwood, SC, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, he was the beloved son of Dee Allen Detwiler of Greenwood and Kathy Henderson Detwiler of Ware Shoals. He was employed by Prysmian Group in Abbeville, SC and served in the US Army National Guard. Gray was an avid outdoors man, he also enjoyed skydiving and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by both parents, Dee and Kathy Detwiler; fiance and son, Kristin Mabrey and “Little” Dee Allen Detwiler of Hodges, SC; brother, Cale Detwiler (Lorin); nephew and niece, Bayne and Saylor Detwiler of Cumming, GA; uncle Larry Henderson of Navarre, FL; aunt Elaine Henderson of Navarre, FL; grandmother, Dorothy E. Hipps of Ware Shoals and cousin, Steven Henderson of Palm Bay, FL.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. David Clegg officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be James Festa, Keller Goldman, Steven Henderson, Ted Smith, Sean Ronan, and Peter Fontana.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home of his grandmother, Dorothy E. Hipps, 53 South Greenwood Avenue, Ware Shoals, SC 29692.
