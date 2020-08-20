ABBEVILLE — Gloria Jean Bailey-Furman, the daughter of John Richard Bailey and Fannie Devlin, was born December 26, 1969 in Abbeville, SC.
She attended the public schools of Abbeville County. She was passionate about taking care of people, which lead her into her calling and career as a home healthcare aide. Gloria was a fun-loving person who exemplified her love by being nurturing and thoughtful to everyone. No one was ever a stranger to her. She would always encourage anyone to do their best and be their best. Her motto: "Life is too short, so enjoy every moment as if it is your last." And she lived by her motto until the very end. Gloria would always greet you with a warm, radiant smile. And she would always depart with letting you know how much she loved you. These beautiful characteristics and memories will be greatly missed by many.
Gloria was preceded in death by her late husband, Gregory Furman and her brother, Calvin Pettigrew.
She leaves to cherish her memory her life partner, Daryl Lewis; parents: John Richard Bailey and Fannie Devlin; brothers: Kenneth Devlin, Harold Bailey, Andrew Bailey (Patricia), Danny Bailey (Debra), and Ricky Bailey; sisters: Janie Brown and June Bailey; a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at The Mortuary Chapel. Public viewing will be Friday, August, 21, 2020 at the Mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional Services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.