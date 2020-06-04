Gloria Virginia Barrett, 74, of Greenwood, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Magnolia Manor.
Born in Elberton, GA, she was a daughter of the late Calhoun and Ellen Prince Barrett.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Emmaline Duboise and June Barrett.
Surviving are a brother, Ben Barrett; four sisters, Eula Morrison, Margaret Hughey, Ruby Napier and Jessie Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside will be held at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery and a webcasting of the service will be available on Sunday on Gloria's tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can send messages to the family.