Gerald E. Harr
EDMOND, OK. — Gerald Evarts Harr, 81, of Edmond, OK, passed away unexpectedly February 18, 2020. Born July 20, 1938, Meadville, Pennsylvania, to Viola and Ralph Harr, he graduated from Butler High School, PA, and enlisted in Air Force working radio communications. Upon completed service, he worked for FAA as electronics technician in Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, PA. 1979 and moved to Oklahoma City working as FAA Academy Instructor. From 1990-1992, he worked as airport manager for Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, OH. Returning to Oklahoma City, Jerry continued working for FAA, until retirement in 1994. He extended retirement as FAA contractor until 2017. Loving aviation, he owned a Piper Cherokee, flying locally and long distance. Over 20 years, he vacationed at Carolina beaches with extended family. Preceded in death by his parents are a brother, William Harr and sister-in-law, Nancy Harr. Surviving are his wife Carol, son James Harr (Debbie), daughter Robin Harr Gurklis (John), grandchildren Alyssa, John Michael & Eric Gurklis, stepsons, Clark Ritchey (Debbie) and Chad Ritchey, niece Debra Harr Tharpe, great nephews, Scurry (Susanna), Mackenzie, and Colby (Alex) Tharpe, four great-great-nephews, nephew Billy Harr (Susan), great niece, Catherine Sanders, two great-great nieces, great-nephew, Tyler Harr, nephew, John Harr, great nephews, Stuart & Ethan Harr, niece, Susan Harr Caron (Waddy), great-nieces, Emily, Rachel & Caroline Caron. Memorial services will be February 29 at 11 a.m. at Matthews Funeral Home, 601 S. Kelly, Edmond, OK.