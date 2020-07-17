Mrs. Georgiana B. Fortune, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward and Eliza S. Blocker, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home in Greenwood, SC. She was born in Greenwood County, SC, on November 21, 1927. Georgiana was 92 years old.
At an early age, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth, SC. After attending public schools in Greenwood County and graduating from Brewer High School in Greenwood, she attended Benedict College in Columbia, SC, for two years before returning to Greenwood to wed the love of her life, James Fortune. This union produced two sons, James Jr. and Jerry Lou.
After marriage, Georgiana joined Morris Chapel Baptist Church, where she has been a member for over 65 years. During this time, she served in various church capacities - member of various choirs and the Senior Missionary, Deaconess, and in her later years kitchen staff supervisor. She has been named Mother of the Year. In May 2011, she was honored and recognized by the SC House of Representatives for her long years of service, dedication and support to Morris Chapel Baptist Church.
She has also served as Past President of the Women's Aid Society #55 and is a member of the Order of Eastern Star Harmony Chapter #282, and the South University Street Club. She retired after 40 years of service from SC School District 50 as Head Dietician of Brewer High School.
Georgiana was preceded in death by her parents, five (5) brothers (James, Jonas, Eddie, Daniel and Willie C. Blocker) and six (6) sisters (Evelyn Cain, Corrine Cunningham, Carrie Ingram, Ebell Martin, Hazella Tyson, and Elizell Blocker). She leaves behind to cherish her memories her two sons, James Jr. of Boston and Jerry Lou of Greenwood, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a host other nephews and nieces.
Private service for the immediate family only will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the Evening Star Cemetery with the Rev. Ricky Syndab officiating and assisted by Bishop Oliver T. McCray, Jr.
Viewing will be held in the chapel on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 1-6 p.m.
The family is at the home, 107 South University Street.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Fortune Family.