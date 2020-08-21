MCCORMICK — George Marion Gable, 71, resident of Badwell Court, McCormick, husband of Patricia Gable, died August 19, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center.
Born in McCormick, June 17, 1949, he was a son of Joseph Lee and Edith Shrine Gable. He attended McCormick High School and was the owner and operator of PLG Construction Company in McCormick. Mr. Gable was retired from the South Carolina National Guard.
He was a member of Plum Branch Baptist Church and of the National Wild Turkey Federation. George was affectionately known by many for being an avid outdoorsman and dirt track driver of 3G'S racing team for over 40 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 52 years, is a daughter, Hope Gable Grimmett (Beau) of Charleston; Siblings, Robert Lee Gable, Wayne Gable (Carolyn), Mary Edmunds (Jackie), all of McCormick, Joyce Martin (John), Betty Brock (Larry) , all of Greenwood; grandchildren, Gabe Gable, Parker Grimmett (Makayla), all of McCormick, Bailey Grimmett, Sarah Grace Grimmett, both of Charleston; and great-grandson, Waylon Grimmett of McCormick, who all affectionately called him "Pop". He cherished his time with his grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he adored.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tobra Ann "Toby" Gable and sisters, Linda Hayes and Margaret Gable.
Private graveside services were held Saturday at Overbrook Cemetery with Rev. Alvin Hodges, officiating.
The family is at the home, 148 Badwell Ct., McCormick, SC 29835.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.
