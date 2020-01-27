George Hugh Frederick
WARE SHOALS — George Hugh “Sonny” Frederick Jr., 72, of 73 Smith Street Ext., Ware Shoals, SC passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of January 25, 2020 at Hospice in Greenwood.
He was a 1965 graduate or Ware Shoals High School. He was also a graduate of Forrest College in Anderson and an Honor graduate of Lees McRae College, Banner Elk, NC, an Honor graduate of Appalachian State University in Boone, NC with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with a minor in Sociology.
He was retired from Fluor Daniels Corporation, where he was employed as an International Internal Auditor traveling to their construction sites all over the world.
Sonny loved his hometown of Ware Shoals and served several years on Town Council. He also served as the Town’s mayor in 1976-78, 1981-84, and 2009-10.
A devoted Clemson fan and a previous IPTAY member, he never missed a football game whether in person or on TV.
He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his beautiful lawn.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Reeves Frederick, a daughter Ashley F. (Terry) McAlister, grandson, Devin Hugh (Carla) Cook and granddaughter, Raelyn Grace Beasley of Honea Path. Sisters Sylvia F. (Charles) Heller of Honea Path and Patty F. (R.L.) Walters of Ware Shoals. The family is at their respective homes.
A Celebration of Life/Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Ware Shoals, SC. with visitation at 1 pm with service at 2. Memorial may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Greenwood, SC or First Baptist Church, Ware Shoals, SC.