George M. Hodsdon, Jr., 103, formerly of Grand Harbor, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Born on December 26, 1916 in Boston, MA to the late George Morse Hodsdon, Sr. and Lillian Nicholson Hodsdon. He graduated from Bordentown Military Institute in 1935 and Boston University in 1939. George married Evelyn Katherine Hassman in 1941. They lived in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, retiring to Vero Beach, FL in 1982 where Mr. Hodsdon took up golf, scoring a hole-in-one twice during his years playing the game. George was a captain in the U.S. Army and took part in WWII's Normandy Campaign, landing at Omaha Beach with the 35th Infantry Division on July 6, 1944. He received the Purple Heart and was awarded a Bronze Star. He was inducted into Greenwood County, SC's "Hall of Heroes" August 3, 2014.
Mr. Hodsdon was a 32nd degree member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Valley of Boston and Valley of Salem for over 60 years, and a member of Aleppo Shriners.Mr. He was an Episcopalian by faith and was a longtime resident at Emerald Gardens, Greenwood, SC.
The family thanks the Emerald Gardens staff and also the staff of All Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care.
Mr. Hodsdon is predeceased by his wife, Evelyn, of 55 years.
Surviving are two children: Leslie Ann Woodruff (Thomas) of Ninety Six, SC and The Rev. Douglas Graham Hodsdon (Mary Deborah) of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren: William Theodore Schwartz III, Deidre Lauren Martin, Bradford Alexander Hodsdon (Taylor Wagner), Bentley Douglas Hodsdon, and Joseph Graham Hodsdon (Mary Catherine); three great-grandchildren: Gavin James Martin, Megan Elizabeth Hodsdon and Kingston Alexander Hodsdon.
A private family service will be held.
