ABBEVILLE — George Haddon, 70, of 223 Branch Street, Abbeville, passed on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home.
He was born in McCormick County to the late Alfred Haddon Sr. and Jessie Battle Haddon. George worked and retired from Sharon Plant, Abbeville.
George is survived by a brother, Alfred Haddon, Jr. of the home; two sisters, Loraine Tilman and Deborah (Johnny) Chiles of Abbeville SC. He is also survived by other family members and friends.
Service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2010, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Abbeville. The remains will be placed instate at noon. Interment will be Mt. Olive Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be at Richie Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from noon to 7 p.m. The family is at the home. Richie Funeral Home is serving the family.