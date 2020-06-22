Genevieve Mahaffey Elliott of Greenwood, SC, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House of the Piedmont on Saturday evening June 20, 2020.
"Miss Jenny," as she was lovingly referred to by her friends and family, was born and raised in Lancaster, SC. She was a daughter of Coy Boswell Mahaffey and Louise Bowers Mahaffey.
Miss Jenny was a 1954 graduate of Lancaster High School, and 1958 graduate of Erskine College, with a BA in Christian Education. She formerly served as an assistant teacher at the B-4 School at First Greenwood Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, where she also served as a children's Sunday school teacher and was a former member of the Ann Jones Circle, as well as the Elliott Sunday school class. She was a volunteer at Self Regional Healthcare for many years.
Miss Jenny was the beloved Matriarch of her family and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed, along with her charming southern drawl and ever-so-subtle way to speak her mind. In her last days at the Hospice House, she kept her family laughing, telling stories of her childhood, reminiscing on sweet memories and even enjoyed a piece of her sister's "famous" coconut cake.
She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Reverend Donald "Don" William Elliott; two daughters, Christy Elliott Layne (Denny Layne) and Jenifer Elliott Corley; grandchildren, Morgan Layne Greb (Nicholas Robert Greb, Capt USMC Ret.), Elliott Preston Layne (fiance Sophia Kirkman Harvin), Jenna Harmon Corley (Samuel Joel Deery V) and William Robert Corley; great-grandchildren Cooper Gatch Greb and Coy Robert Greb; and sister Diane Mahaffey Perkins of Kershaw, SC.
A private family memorial service will take place at a later date, as Mrs. Elliott wished for her ashes to be spread where her parents are buried in Lancaster, SC, and on the beach at Edisto, SC.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations instead be made in her memory to the Hospice House of the Piedmont at 408 W. Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.
