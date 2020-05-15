Mrs. Geneva Scott Williams, 80, of 437 East Cambridge Avenue, entered into eternal rest of May 12, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care. She was born in Greenwood County, November 11, 1939, a daughter of the late Arthur Hurley and Annie Lee Scott Hurley.
She was a graduate of Brewer High School and a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she was a former member of the choir.
Surviving are a son Bruce Williams of Clinton, SC; one daughter, Genevieve Morton of Columbia, SC; two grandchildren, Brittany White and husband Dominique of Lyman, SC, and Rod Morton of McCormick, SC; three great-grandchildren, Zy'Keria Wideman, Zaylin Morton and Za'Noriah Morton; a special cousin, Ruth Thomas of Ninety Six, SC.
Services are private.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family.