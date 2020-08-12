CALHOUN FALLS — Ms. Geneva Morrison, 83, of 100 Waterford Lane, Calhoun Falls, SC, completed her journey here on earth, to enter the peaceful kingdom of Heaven on August 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born on December 25, 1936 to the late Lula Mae Bryant and Gene Morrison, She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Morrison. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church of Abbeville, South Carolina.
She is survived by two brothers, Eddie Gene Morrison of Petersburg, FL, and Johnny Frank Morrison of Elberton, GA; two sisters Helen Dubose and Rochelle Dubose of Elberton, GA, special friends, Frank E. Corpening, and Carolyn Miller, both of North Carolina.
Her memories will be cherished by her four sons, John H. Morrison (Hilda), of Morganton, NC, Larry D. Morrison of Lawrenceville, GA, Barnell Morrison of Mount Carmel, SC, and William Morrison of Mount Carmel, SC; grandchildren, Victoria Grace Morrison Robinson (Shannon), of Indian Land, SC, John Patrick Morrison of Houston, TX, Barnell Alaezo Morrison of Houston, TX, William Terrell Morrison of Atlanta, GA, Lakeeisha Moneak Johnsone of Mount Carmel, SC, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are for family and participants only. Public viewing will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.