WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Gary Elton Mooney, 72, resident of Woodbridge, VA, widower of Sandra Jean Ouzts Mooney, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Gastonia, NC, on July 31, 1947 to the late Charlie A. Mooney and Viola P. Smith Mooney. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. He was employed by the Department of Defense, with the Joint Chiefs of Staff as an IT Specialist.
Surviving are a daughter, Patricia (Trish) M. Mathena, and her husband Alan, of Woodbridge, VA and one grandson, Kyle Mathena, and his wife Allison, of Windsor, CO.
Private graveside services will be conducted Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.