BRADLEY — Garry E. Evans Sr., 74, of Bradley, husband of Sharon Ann Smith Evans, died Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Born in Paintsville, KY, he was the son of the late Fairel and Ruby Ross Evans. He was formerly employed with New Haven Foundry in Michigan and was a member of Bold Spring Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home of 47 years are his children, Mary Elizabeth Evans of Sarasota, FL, Camalla Junea Schneider (John) of Greenwood and Garry E. Evans, Jr. (Barbara) of Bradley; a sister, Bonnie McKenzie (Mike) of Flat Gap, KY; and grandchildren: Tyler, James, Shiloh, Kira, Tamrah and Estalyn.
A family service will be held at a later date.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.