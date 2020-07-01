Freddy Arnold Harrison
Freddy Arnold Harrison, 71, husband of Judy Wright Harrison, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2019 at Hospice of Laurens County.
Born in Greenwood, March 7, 1949, he was a son of the late Fred and Emma Mobley Harrison. He was a 1967 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. He was also a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Freddy retired from Cutler-Hammer, now Eaton, and was the recipient of the James Stover Award.
Freddy was a member of Harris Baptist Church and was an active church missions volunteer having served in many states and in Brazil. He was also a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, Greater Greenwood United Ministries and formerly served on both the Faith Home and Wellness Works Board of Directors.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, Jason Harrison of Spartanburg, two daughters, Stephanie Hughes (Phillip Whitten) of Anderson and Suzanne Rudd (Joey) of Greenwood; one brother, Travis Harrison (Deborah) of Greenwood; four sisters, Connie Bryant (Smiley) of Greenwood, Jean Strom of Edgefield, Jo Fisher (Bill) of Waterloo and Vickie Kontalonis (Perry) of Wilmington, NC, and seven grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Nix and a brother, Lawrence Taylor.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday at Harris Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
Burial with Military Honors will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Whitten, Joey Rudd, Dan Wideman, Alan Terry, Dylan Harrison, Kristian Harrison and Keagan Rudd.
Honorary escorts will be Robert Corley and Steve Rhodes.
The family is at the home and will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Greater Greenwood United Ministries, 1404 Edgefield Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Harrison family.