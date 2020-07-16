Freddie Lee Wideman
Freddie Lee “Boy Blue” Wideman was born August 23, 1946 to the late Joe Holloway and Betty Lou Wideman in Greenwood, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by two brothers Bobby Wideman and Harold Holloway.
He graduated from Brewer High School. He served in the Vietnam War. He retired from Pro-Med Medical Supply. He enjoyed his retirement living in Pensacola, FL. He loved fishing and socializing.
He leaves to cherish his memories, three daughters Anjanette Wideman, Christina Wideman (Atlanta, GA) and Buffy Gray (Atlanta, GA); a “special son” Brandon Wideman (Pensacola, FL); one granddaughter Dylan Brooks; one sister Betty Jean McAlister (Philadelphia, PA); one brother Ronnie Wideman (Pensacola, FL); sister-in-law, Wille Mae Wideman and brother-in-law, Leroy McAlister (Philadelphia, PA); two uncles Willie Holloway (Philadelphia, PA) and Garnell Holloway (Bettye); two aunts Margaret Wideman and Susie Mae Wade. Freddie is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and devoted family and friends.
Services are private. Public viewing will be on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com.