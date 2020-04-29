Lawrence Franklin "Frank" Wilson, Sr., 86, resident of 221 Beechwood Circle in Greenwood, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center after a short illness.
Born in Abbeville, SC, he was a son of the late Homer Franklin Wilson and Rose Campbell Wilson.
Frank was a 1952 graduate of Abbeville High School, where among other activities, he played football for the Panthers. He was a United States Army veteran serving at North Fort Hood in Texas. He began working in the sewing machine industry in 1958, first with Singer Sewing Machines and later in his own businesses: Wilson Sewing Center in Abbeville and Blakedale Sewing Center in Greenwood. He was known for his experience and knowledge repairing vintage sewing machines. He continued repairing sewing machines until he retired in 2017. He also had a "day job" working for over 30 years as an insurance agent in and around Abbeville with United Insurance Company of America. He was a member of South Main Street Baptist Church in Greenwood for many years. Frank had a deep religious conviction, and over the past few years he began his own little ministry of passing out pens to point recipients to Jesus. He was known as a Prayer Warrior - always praying for his family, friends, national leaders, etc.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Susie Berry Wilson, of the home; a son Lawrence Franklin Wilson, Jr. (Janet) of Raleigh, NC; three sisters: Barbara Wakefield of Calhoun Falls, SC, Wilma Reeves Phillips (Frank) of Abbeville, SC, and Jean Hammond (Bettis) of Edgefield, SC; one brother Jim Wilson (Judy) of Abbeville, SC; two grandsons: Aaron Wilson (Lauren) of Raleigh, NC, and Matthew Wilson (Hannah) of Morrisville, NC.
The family is at their home.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family graveside services will be conducted Friday, May 1, at 1 p.m. in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville, SC, with the Rev. Toby Frost officiating.
Memorials in memory of Frank may be made to South Main Street Baptist Church, 1000 South Main Street. Greenwood, SC 29646.
Online condolences may be made to the Wilson family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com.
