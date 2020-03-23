Frank Edward Davis
It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Edward Davis announces his passing on March 20, 2020 at the age of 77. Frank was born on July 14, 1942, to the late Mrs. Elizabeth Davis Lewis in Saluda, South Carolina. He was raised in the lovely home of the late John & Edna Kinard Davis. Frank is preceded in death by his siblings; Isabella D. Hackett, Bertha D. Ouzts, Ella Mae D. Fortune, Buster Davis, John Evan Davis, and James Davis. Frank retired from The Park Seeds Company after 35 years of service. Frank is survived by his children, Tony F. (Peggy) Davis of Knoxville, TN, Valencia D. (Sherwood) Channell, Cassandra A. Davis, both of Greenville SC, and Sherwood A. Higgins of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Schandriah Heard of Greenwood, SC, Denzel L. Davis, Avery H. Channell, ShirMaya T. Channell, and India T. Channell, all of Greenville SC, one great-grandson, Cameron J. Heard of Greenwood, SC; one sister Mary Davis Williams of Philadelphia, PA; one brother David Holloway (Dollie) of Plum Branch, SC; one sister-in-law Alice Davis of Wilmington, NC. Those who knew Frank will remember his iconic laughter and sayings, “GOD GOT ME” and “YOU GOT THAT RIGHT”. Frank did not like to be the center of attention and he was the type of person who would rather give than receive. In lieu of a funeral or memorial service, and to honor Frank’s wishes, per his request there will be no services held. The family would like to thank Carl Mubarak his best friend and his family for 30 years of love shown toward him. Frank will be missed by all that loved him.