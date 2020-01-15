Frank Cuthrell Boseman Jr. passed away on January 11, 2020. He was a member of the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of life. Frank graduated from the University of North Carolina in Asheville, served in the United States Air Force, and was a business owner. He was an active member of St. Francis Episcopal Church. Frank was an avid golfer and member of several golf clubs, including Stoney Pointe. He was also a proud member of the NRA, an honorary member of the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association, a master scuba diver, and loved to cook.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, Kathryn and Frank Boseman Sr. He is survived by his loving girlfriend Debbie Sessions, daughter Heather, granddaughters, Caitlin and Erica, great-grandson Maverick, brothers David (Cindy) and John (Lisa), and sister, Bonnie (Glenn).
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Goldsboro, NC, with Father Gene Carpenter officiating.
A reception will be held in Parish Hall following the service.
