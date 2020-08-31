Frances W. Klugh
Frances W. Klugh, 88, a resident of NHC of Greenwood, SC, formerly of 541 Klugh Road, Abbeville, SC, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Abbeville County, she was the daughter of the late James Odell and Agnes Campbell Klugh. She was a member of St. John A.M.E. Church.
She was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one sister, Annie K. Styles, one brother, Elder Oscar A. Klugh, Sr., both of Abbeville, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at the Evening Star Cemetery, with Elder Oscar A. Klugh, Sr., officiating.
Public Viewing will be at Parks Funeral Home from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020.
The family is at their respective homes.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Klugh Family.