Frances Salego Tack, 82, widow of Ronald Tack, died Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Born in Allegheny Township, PA, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Cehily Salego. Mrs. Tack was devoted to her family and loved the time she was able to spend with them. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Tack, Jr.
Surviving are three daughters, Debra Sobczak (Adam) of Greenwood, Sherri Tack of Indiana and Sandra Pederson (Mark) of Greenwood; a son, Robert Tack (Carol) of Covington, GA; a brother, Frank Salego of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Victor Brannon, Kia Ganz, David Tack, Jeremy Weber, Patrick Byrd, Robert Tack, Jr. and Jennifer Galindo; twelve great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Father Timothy Tebalt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 915 Mathis Rd., Greenwood, SC 29649.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.