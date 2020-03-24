LAURENS — Foster Keith Langley, age 73, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Laurens, SC, and was the son of Audrey Thompson Langley and the late Foster "Bob" Langley. He was retired from Belk after 30 years of service and was a devoted son, brother, and uncle.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Peggy Wehunt (Lonnie) of Lexington, SC; his niece and nephew, Kalie Wehunt of Lexington and Matthew Wehunt of Augusta, GA. He also leaves behind many friends and many honorary nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Chest Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
