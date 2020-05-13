Floyd Crawford
BRADLEY — Floyd Crawford, 82, of 107 Wilson Avenue, widower of Helen Mae Crawford, departed this walk of life on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of the late Robert Crawford and the late Ethel Tolbert Crawford. He was a US Army Veteran, retired from Greenwood Mills and was of the Baptist faith.
He leaves to cherish his memories, four sons, Jamie Williams of Washington, DC, Carl (Wonder) Crawford, Chandler (Trisha) Crawford and Travis Crawford, all of Greenwood; four daughters, Linda Jean (Raymond) Smallwood of Temple Hill, MD, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Callicutt of Gloucester, VA; Marcella Watts and Latasha Hodges, both of Charlotte, NC; sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are private and for immediate family. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.