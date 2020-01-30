Florence Sherard Peterson
ABBEVILLE — Florence Sherard Peterson, 100, of 60 Oakridge Street, was born January 22, 1920 to the late George Sherard Sr. and Caroline Harrison Sherard in Abbeville. She was married to the late Elihu Peterson Sr. From this union, thirteen children were born. Florence was a dedicated member of Haigler Street Church of Christ, until her health failed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, seven sisters, three, brothers, her husband, and three sons.
Left to cherish her most precious memory are her ten children, Vivian Kenner, and Mary Ruth Taylor of Stokie, IL, Curtis (Effie) Peterson, Cynthia Aiken, Mabel Peterson (John), Gerald (Jeanette) Peterson, Florence L. Peterson, Elihu Jr. (Karen) Peterson, Betty (Adville) Montgomery and Debra (John) Abrams; a daughter-in-law, Delores Peterson; one sister Eddie L. Gray and a brother-in-law Roddphus Roberson. She also leaves thirty grandchildren, fifty great-grands, and five great-great-grands, along with a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday February 1, 2020 at Haigler Street Church of Christ in Abbeville, SC. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be from 1-7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at the mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.