Florence Edith Brown Haddon
DUE WEST — Florence Edith Brown Haddon of Abbeville, widow of David Leroy Haddon, Sr., died Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Born in 1918, she was a daughter of the late Jessie Edwin and Eunice Alma Brown. She was a 1935 graduate of Abbeville High School and a 1939 graduate of Lander College. She began her teaching career at Greenville Street School in Abbeville, and ended it in Greenwood at Mathews, Harris, Pinecrest, and Brewer. After retirement, she spent happy years caring for her grandchildren and traveling throughout the US and in Europe and The Holy Land.
She was a lifelong member of Hodges Presbyterian Church, where she served as Sunday School teacher, choir member, deacon, as well as many offices in the Presbyterian Women’s organization. She was a longtime member of the PHELEA study club, Mt. Ariel Chapter of DAR, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (Alpha Iota Chapter), Greenwood Women’s Club, and Daffodil Garden Club.
Surviving are a son, Edwin B. Haddon and his wife Kathy, and a daughter, Mary Bolen and her husband Jim, and daughter-in-law Maye Haddon whose husband was the late David L. Haddon, Jr. She has 5 granddaughters and one grandson and 5 great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.
Private graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Dr. Hampton Hunter officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service. Please remember to maintain proper distances and refrain from close personal contact, per current government guidelines.
Memorials may be made to Hodges Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 99, Hodges, SC 29653.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com