Florence Angeline Fountain, 96, resident of Canterbury, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home.
Born December 21, 1923, in Augusta, she was a daughter of the late John Furman and Mayebell Westsinger Foster. She attended Langley High School and retired from Midland-Ross, formerly F.L. Aerospace.
Ms. Fountain was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are two sons, Ben Foster and wife Atea of Fletcher, NC, and Rudy Foster and wife Barbara of Ware Shoals; two daughters, Jackie and husband Dwain Waldron of Greenwood and Audrey and husband David Riley of Ninety Six; fourteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren; eleven great-great grandchildren and several special nieces from "The Valley".
She was predeceased by her daughter, Dana Tucker.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Susan Sullivan officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at the home of Jackie and Dwain Waldron, 105 Coventry Drive, and will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made in her honor to purchase a pair of shoes for a needy child.
A special thanks from the family to the staff of Palladium Hospice for all their special love and care.
