Flora Broome Files
Flora Broome Files, 89, resident of Oxford Road, wife of Horace Files, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood October 28, 1930 she was the daughter of the late James Leonard and Montine Temples Broome. She was a graduate of Lander University and retired from Connie Maxwell Children’s Home Administrative Offices after 40 plus years.
Mrs. Files was a member of Lowell Street United Methodist Church and a member of the Cheerful Workers Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Jennifer Blum Hosmer, Kimberly(Brian) Robertson, both of Greenwood, Jeffrey (Susan) Blum, of Greenville and Judy (Mike) Brown, of Greenwood; grandsons, Joshua (Katie) Blum, of Cumming, GA, Grant Robertson, of Los Angeles, CA, Brice (Adrienne) Blum, Michael (Shay) Brown, Dwayne (Jennifer) Brown, all of Greenville, Justin Files and Brandon Files, both of Florence; granddaughters, Jarrett (Heath) Hosmer Price, of Greenville, Kirbie (Dr. Will) Kelly, of Anderson and Renee Brown, of Abbeville; great-grandchildren, Mary Alice Price and Thomas Broome Price, both of Greenville; and a daughter-in-law, Charlotte Files.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Blum; her son, Neville Files and her brother, Leonard Harrison “Budgie” Broome.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Cheryl Remchuk officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Honorary escort will be members of the Cheerful Workers Sunday School Class.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
Memorials may be made to Lowell Street U.M.C., 300 Lowell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of South Carolina for their excellent care during Mrs. Files illness.
