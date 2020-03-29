Faye Yarborough Crawford Mitchell
SALUDA — March 28, 2020, Faye Yarborough Crawford Mitchell, departed this world and is now safe in the arms of Jesus. The only child of doting parents, Curtis and Avis Coleman Yarborough, Faye and her parents lived with her maternal grandmother, Annie Mae McCarty Coleman, who also played a large role in her upbringing.
In 1946, Faye married James Henry Crawford. She fell in love with him when she first saw him with his daddy at the cotton gin. James Henry was on a two-week furlough when they married. Having no brothers and sisters, Faye was delighted that James Henry had six brothers and three sisters, one of whom (Mary Helen) was already her best friend. In 1948, they were blessed with a daughter Jewell, and in 1959, the birth of their son Jimmy completed their family.
Faye stayed home with Jewell until she started school. Then Faye embarked on her career path. Ever industrious, Faye worked for two different attorneys in Saluda, Charles Coleman, Esq. and Motte J. Yarborough, Esq. With the opening of the Saluda County Stockyard in 1956, Faye began working in their office. She worked with them for thirty-seven years.
In 1965, Faye established her own bookkeeping and tax preparation business, which was extremely successful. She attended Piedmont Tech and she stayed updated every year by attending annual tax workshops. She became a mentor to the many business owners for whom she kept books, wrote checks, and paid bills. Faye continued to work until she was eighty-three.
The same year she started her business, Faye fought a victorious battle with cancer. Faye was convinced the power of prayer healed her.
Being a good wife and mother, Faye prepared delicious meals every night for her family. Always fashion-forward, she sewed into the night making clothes for herself and Jewell. She maintained a neat and well -decorated home and yard. Months of hard work went into the building of Faye and James Henry’s dream home. “Hillcrest” was featured in the Christmas Tour of Homes. Their yard was also chosen “Yard of the Month”. Both enjoyed entertaining often. Faye sat a lovely table and was a gracious hostess. They were devoted members of Saluda Baptist Church. Faye and James Henry enjoyed many wonderful years together, but their love story tragically ended when James Henry died in a tractor accident in 1987.
Now widowed, Faye continued growing her business, enjoying her home, yard, and family. Wanting to get out more, Faye became Ramey’s first Funeral Home Hostess, a job she loved.
In,1994, love came knocking once more when Faye married Rudolph Mitchell. Rudolph was well known throughout the state, and was the piano player for a piano and organ combo band, “The Ivory Keys”. They travelled throughout the state entertaining and having fun. They also loved the Friday night Pizza parties with their combined grandchildren. Faye and Rudolph spent almost twenty-five years together enjoying their home, family, friends, the beauty of their surroundings, and music, lots of music. Faye joined Hickory Grove Advent Christian Church where she and Rudolph were devoted members. Sadly, Rudolph passed away in 2019.
Faye lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Jewell and Rudy Scott for the last year of her life. They treasured every minute they shared together.
January of 2020, Faye fought her final battle with cancer and was recovering at Saluda Nursing Center upon her death.
Throughout her life these words penned by Robert Frost sustained her:
The woods are lovely; dark and deep,
But I have promises to keep,
And miles to go before I sleep.
Faye is survived by loving children, Jewell and Rudy Scott; Jimmy and Elaine Crawford. Surviving children of her marriage to Rudolph, Molly and Bill Spearman.
Grandchildren: Steve (Kelli) Scott; Amy (Art) Boozer; Jessica (Michael) Trotter; Kristen (Johnny) Dowtin; and Macy Crawford. Great-Grandchildren: Dylan; Bradley; Ryan and Emma Scott; Cole and Ty Boozer; Harley and Hunter Trotter. Sisters-in-law: Mary Helen Duffie; Zell McCarty; Jean Crawford; Sara Crawford and Brother-in-Law: Bob Crawford.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private, graveside service is planned. Family members are at their respective homes, but being considerate of the risk, the family understands if you are hesitant to visit. Also, the family requests you honor Faye’s memory through memorials to her beloved Hickory Grove Church, 363 Hickory Grove Rd, Saluda SC 29138.
Faye’s family would like to thank SNC staff and employees, Leeanna Owings, NP., and Dr. Bill Sawyer, for their unmatched level of care, concern and compassion.
To God’s special angels, Barbara Sargent, and Daina Owings, who lovingly cared for Faye at home. There are not adequate words to thank you both for all you have meant to us and our precious mama.
