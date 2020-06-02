Fannie Mae Tillman Carson
ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Fannie Mae Tillman Carson, 100, of 1083 Bell Road, Iva, SC, passed on May 29, 2020 at Abbeville Area Medical Center. She was born on April 23, 1920 in Abbeville County, SC, and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Onnie Hunter Tillman. Fannie Mae was married to the late James Carson and they lived for many years in New Jersey. She moved back to South Carolina in 2013 to live with her niece.
Fannie Mae is survived by a sister, Louise Tillman of Washington, DC; a niece, Vonnie Cummings of the home; many other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and the Schumin (Bruce and Ray) and Byock families of Swedesboro, NJ. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and 8 brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Brownoh AME Church Cemetery in Calhoun Falls, SC. Public viewing will be from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family is at the home.
Richie Funeral Home is serving the family.