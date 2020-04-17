GREER — F. David Hare, beloved husband to Mary Chapman Hare and father to Mckenzie Anne Hare, passed away on the morning of April 15, 2020 at his home in Greer.
David grew up in Myrtle Beach, SC, went on to USC on a Naval ROTC scholarship, was the Treasurer of Sigma Chi Fraternity, and later received his Master's degree from NYU. He served 6 years in the Navy, serving his last tour of duty on the USS McCaffery as a Lieutenant before beginning his banking career.
Respected and loved by his peers and his superiors throughout his career, David was a Bank officer in New York, San Diego, and Los Angeles.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Oakbrook Memorial Park in Greenwood, SC.
