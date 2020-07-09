Everett Lynn Ward
Everett Lynn Ward, 92, of Greenwood, widower of Betty Hays Ward, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home.
Born in Clarksburg, WV, he was a son of the late Edgar Willis Ward and Sarah Jane Smith Ward. Everett was a U. S. Navy veteran, having served during WWII and was a minister at the Central Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William Ward.
Surviving are his sons, Steven L. Ward (Rhonda) of Ware Shoals and Rick L. Ward of Gray Court; a sister, Elinor Cayton of Clarksburg, WV; and a granddaughter, Jessica Ward of Candler, NC.
A private graveside will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The service may be viewed on Everett’s life tribute page on Monday by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave condolences.