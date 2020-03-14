Evelyn Simpson Irwin, 95, widow of Dr. Harry P. Irwin, Jr., died March 12, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born June 5, 1924 in Camden, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late Taylor R. and Jennie Taylor Simpson. Evelyn graduated from Trenton State Teachers College in 1945. She received her Masters of Education from Duke University. During her career, Mrs. Irwin served as Principal, School Board member, as well as, teacher and reading consultant for School District 50 in Greenwood. She previously taught in North Carolina and Delaware before moving to Greenwood in 1963.
She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a son Harry Robert Irwin of Aylett, VA, three grandchildren, David Walter Irwin of Richmond, VA, James Robert Irwin of Aylett, VA and Rebecca Lynn Irwin of Aylett, VA.
She was predeceased by a sister, Alberta Paul, and brother, Taylor Simpson.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 pm Wednesday at Main Street United Methodist Church, with Rev. James McCoy-Bruce officiating.
Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6:00 - 7:30 PM.
Memorials may be made to the Dr. Harry P. Irwin Scholarship Fund, c/o Lander University Foundation, 320 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649, Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com