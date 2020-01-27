Evelyn Cochran Fossett
ABBEVILLE — Evelyn Cochran Fossett, 89, of Abbeville, wife of the late Lyman J. ‘Bo’ Fossett, Sr., died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Abbeville, she was the daughter of the late Washington Sloan Cochran and Corrie Lou Lindley Cochran.
Mrs. Fossett, a 1947 graduate of Abbeville High School, was employed for many years at the Due West Shirt Plant. She was a faithful member of the Abbeville Presbyterian Church, the Senior Adult Sunday School Class and the Rose Garden Club.
Mrs. Fossett is survived by her two sons, Lyman J. Fossett, Jr. (Dianne) and Robert S. Fossett; and a grandson, Matthew J. Fossett.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Lee P. Kennerly officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery, with Dr. Robert Todd officiating.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Fossett, may be sent to the Abbeville Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Main St. Abbeville, SC 29620.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
