Eva Kate Goodman Richey
Eva Kate Goodman Richey, 85, former resident of Ballenger Road in Hodges, widow of Luther Alton Richey, Sr., passed away August 19, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Greenwood.
Born January 28, 1935, in Lincolnton, GA, she was a daughter of the late Richard Wallace and Frances Arnett Goodman. She was retired in 1987, from the Decatur, Georgia School System and moved to Greenwood, where she worked for 10 years at Bilo.
She was a member of Oakhurst Baptist Church in Decatur.
Surviving are two daughters, Janet Richey Elliott and husband William of Hodges and Debra Richey Wicker and husband Dean of Aiken; a son, James Kevin Richey of Kennesaw, GA; a sister, Emma Lee Davenport of Hodges; two brothers, William and wife Cheryl Ann Goodman of Hodges and Clarence Ray Goodman of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Erica Cervenka and husband Adam, Lauren Nicole Wicker Driver and James Cody Richey; and two great-grandchildren, Marko Cervenka and William Cervenka.
She was predeceased by a son, Luther Alton Richey, Jr. and three brothers, John Paul “Bo” Goodman, Wilmer Goodman and Richard Goodman.
Private graveside services will be conducted 3:00 pm Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Scottie Sheffield officiating.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, no visitation is planned. The service will be recorded and available for viewing on her Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com, where you may also leave messages.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Richey family with arrangements.