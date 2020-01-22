NINETY SIX — Eva Brown Ruff, 87, resident of Ninety Six Highway, widow of William O. Ruff, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home.
Born December 23, 1932 in Madison County GA, she was the daughter of the late Jessie and Mollie Simmons Brown. She retired from Ruff's Grocery Store and then worked at JC Penny in Greenwood. She was an avid cook, who never met a stranger and loved her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the joy in her life.
She was a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Gail Ruff Clegg and husband Karl of Ninety Six; two brothers, Billy Brown of Sumter and Pete Brown of Danielsville, GA; one sister, Hilda Heaton of Danielsville, GA; son-in-law, Robert Williams of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Carrie Garner and husband Preston of Greenwood, Will Clegg and fiance Beth of Ninety Six and Cory Williams of Greenwood; two great-grandchildren, Zoey and Hampton Garner and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Brenda Ruff Williams, two brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Robert Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Will Clegg, Cory Williams, Preston Garner, Jimmy Wheeler, Larry Wightman and Frank Cloninger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the charity of one's choice.
The family would like to thank Self Regional Home Health, Dr. John Holman, Ellen Rhodes, FNP, the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, caregivers, Vickie Howells and Joanne Scott for their care and compassion.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Ruff family.