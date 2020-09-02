Eula Goldman Howard, 97, wife of the late Welbon Howard, died August 29, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.
Graveside services will be at Overbrook Cemetery in McCormick on Saturday, September 5 at 11 a.m., with Bo Willis presiding and visitation with the family afterwards.
Born November 20, 1922 in Lincoln County, Georgia to the late Robert Lee and Ella Ingram Goldman. She lived in Lincolnton for one-third of her life. She was a member of Hephzibah Baptist Church in Lincolnton, Georgia. Then the second-third of her life was in McCormick, where she worked and retired from Reigel. The last third of her life was spent in Greenwood, but she always wanted to go back to McCormick. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Emma Mae Bentley and brothers Guy, Wyman, and Ernest Goldman, two sons, John Robert and Jimmy Howard and three grandchildren Austin Howard, Shannon Dawkins Jennings and Heather McFerrin.
She always told everyone and us that "I Love all my children" and those children surviving her are, Betty Ann O'Neal (Harry), Margie Nickolaus (Sonny), Jenet Fowler, Reba Dorn (Robert), Dennis Ray Howard (Betty), Jeffrey Lee Howard (Tammy), Lori Ann Howard and Pam Shirley. She also is survived by one brother, Marvin Goldman and wife Barbara of Lincolnton. She had 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Strom Funeral Home in McCormick is in charge of her arrangements.